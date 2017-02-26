Sick Buhari commends media aide

News

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Ailing Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari called his media aide, thanking him for holding on in the face of acute adversity.

President Buhari, who is recuperating in London, telephoned Mr Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity on Saturday night.

He acknowledged Mr Adesina’s efforts for holding out against mischief makers, according to the presidential aide.

Was resting

Mr Adesina said on his twitter handle: “Spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari a short while ago. Glad to hear his voice. Told me he was resting, but no cause for worry. Said I should greet my family.

“Thanks for holding out against mischief makers," PMB tells me during a phone call today. Said he would call again soon. Gave him best wishes.’’

Mr Adesina is the latest person President Buhari has spoken to from his London abode in the past few days.

Mosques and churches

The president had similar phone conversations with governors of Kano and Katsina states, Mr Abdullahi Ganduje and Mr Aminu Masari, respectively.

Many Nigerians have also embarked on prayers in mosques and churches for the quick recovery of the president.

The President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Rev Samson Ayokunle, in a statement, urged Nigerians, not to cease praying for the president, the acting president and the country “until he (President Buhari) returns in good health and sound mind’’.

Quick recovery

President Buhari had earlier in a statement issued by Mr Adesina thanked Nigerians who had been sending good wishes to him.

He revealed that the results of the test conducted on him indicated that he needed a longer period of rest, hence his extended stay in London.