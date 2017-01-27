Al-Shabaab raids Kenyan military camp in Somalia

News

A Kenyan military camp in Kulbiyow, Somalia, came under heavy fire on January 27, 2017 after suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked the base. PHOTO | GOOGLE MAPS

Suspected Al-Shabaab militants have attacked a Kenyan military camp in Kulbiyow, Somalia.

The Kenya Defence Forces base was attacked on Friday morning and the number of casualties remains unconfirmed.

"We are under massive attack and there is massive exchange of fire," military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Paul Njuguna told the Nation.

Although the military spokesman did not offer details on the exchange, he said the Kenyan troops have been pinned down.

Al-Shabaab, Reuters reports, claimed it had killed 57 Kenyan soldiers, an allegation Lt-Col Njuguna denied.

"That is false," Lt-Col Njuguna told Reuters, adding that "the operation is ongoing. We are receiving updates."

The militant group has an elaborate propaganda machinery, complete with a spokesman, that fights to advance its war against the internationally backed Mogadishu administration and its allies, including Kenya.

Kenyan soldiers are fighting the rag-tag militia under the UN-backed African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) that has lost hundreds of soldiers in camp attacks.

Besides Kenya, Al-Shabaab has attacked camps belonging to Uganda, Burundi and Ethiopia causing massive causalities.

The Kulbiyow attack comes a year after Kenya lost over 100 troops when Al-Shabaab overran a KDF camp in El-Adde on the dawn of January 15, 2016.

