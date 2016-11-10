News
Scores trapped as 10-storey building collapses in Kenya
By ELGAR MACHUKA, MAGATI OBEBO and NYABOGA KIAGE
Posted Thursday, November 10 2016 at 12:53
At least 35 people, among them seven children, were injured after a 10-storey building that was under construction collapsed in Kisii town in southwestern Kenya.
The injured children were playing next to the building.
Dozens of people, including construction workers, were believed to be trapped in rubble.
Taken to hospital
Several injured people were taken to hospital after the building collapsed at noon.
The Kisii County Disaster Management team was leading the search for survivors.
The building was next to RAM Hospital.