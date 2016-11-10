Scores trapped as 10-storey building collapses in Kenya

News

The rescue operations after a building collapsed in Kisii town in southwestern Kenya on November 10, 2016. ELGAR MACHUKA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

At least 35 people, among them seven children, were injured after a 10-storey building that was under construction collapsed in Kisii town in southwestern Kenya.

The injured children were playing next to the building.

Dozens of people, including construction workers, were believed to be trapped in rubble.

Taken to hospital

Several injured people were taken to hospital after the building collapsed at noon.

The Kisii County Disaster Management team was leading the search for survivors.