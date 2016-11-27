News
55 killed in Uganda clashes
Posted Sunday, November 27 2016 at 13:51
At least 14 police officers and 41 suspected attackers were confirmed killed in running battles between the two forces that cut across Kasese District in Uganda's Rwenzori region on Saturday.
Gunfire rocked Kasese Town on Saturday afternoon and went on through the night as security operatives pursued people suspected to be involved in the fresh attacks.
The clashes went on across different parts of the district until late in the evening, leaving a police vehicle burnt in Kagando, in Bukonzo West.
Ring leaders
Police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi told journalists in Kampala on Sunday that more 14 police officers and 41 Rwenzori assailants were killed in the Kasese clashes.
He said two UPDF soldiers were injured on Saturday.
“We believe these attacks have a political motive and have so far arrested 15 key ring leaders. This is not an insurgency but rather a violent crime,” said Mr Kaweesi.