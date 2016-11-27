55 killed in Uganda clashes

News

One of the police vehicles that was reportedly burnt by attackers in Kasese District in Uganda's Rwenzori region November 26, 2016. PHOTO | DAILY MONITOR

At least 14 police officers and 41 suspected attackers were confirmed killed in running battles between the two forces that cut across Kasese District in Uganda's Rwenzori region on Saturday.

Gunfire rocked Kasese Town on Saturday afternoon and went on through the night as security operatives pursued people suspected to be involved in the fresh attacks.

The clashes went on across different parts of the district until late in the evening, leaving a police vehicle burnt in Kagando, in Bukonzo West.

Ring leaders

Police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi told journalists in Kampala on Sunday that more 14 police officers and 41 Rwenzori assailants were killed in the Kasese clashes.

He said two UPDF soldiers were injured on Saturday.