Over 15 people died in horrific multiple crashes at the notorious Sachangwan blackspot on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, about 200km west of Nairobi.

Dozens of others were injured in the Tuesday midmorning collision that left a horror scene and caused a major traffic snarl-up on the busy highway.



The series of collisions involved more than 13 vehicles— including a Modern Coast bus that was headed to Kampala from Nairobi.

Others were two trucks, a Land cruiser, two private cars, lorries, vans and three mini-buses.

The number of causalities was likely to go up.



Wreckages of matatus that were involved in the crash a the Sachangwan blackspot. PHOTO | MAGDALENE WANJA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Police at the scene said they had counted 15 bodies as dozens of survivors were taken to MediHeal and Nakuru Level Five Hospital in Nakuru town.

At least 28 people, including children as young as two years are admitted at the Nakuru Hospital.

A 10-year-old boy died on arrival at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Wreckage of a matatu that was involved in the crash a the Sachangwan blackspot is towed away. PHOTO | MAGDALENE WANJA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Witnesses said the truck was being chased by National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officials before it lost control and rammed the other vehicles.

A pick up that was involved in the crash a the Sachangwan blackspot. PHOTO | CAROLINE WAFULA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The scene of the accident is a few kilometers from Kamara area where seven artistes died on Saturday.

They met their deaths when their car collided head-on with a truck.

Wreckages of matatus that were involved in the crash a the Sachangwan blackspot. PHOTO | MAGDALENE WANJA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Scores of people have died and many others have sustained injuries in accidents along the nearly 20-kilometre stretch between Sobea and Kamara.

Nurses attend to survivors of the Sachangwan crash at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The notorious section stretches from Sobea-Salgaa- Migaa-Sachangwan-Total Junction near Mau Summit shopping centre to Kamara.

The Great Rift shuttle that was involved in the crash a the Sachangwan blackspot is towed away. PHOTO | MAGDALENE WANJA | NATION MEDIA GROUP



