Over 15 feared dead in Kenya horror road crash
Tuesday December 12 2017
Over 15 people died in horrific multiple crashes at the notorious Sachangwan blackspot on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, about 200km west of Nairobi.
Dozens of others were injured in the Tuesday midmorning collision that left a horror scene and caused a major traffic snarl-up on the busy highway.
The series of collisions involved more than 13 vehicles— including a Modern Coast bus that was headed to Kampala from Nairobi.
Others were two trucks, a Land cruiser, two private cars, lorries, vans and three mini-buses.
The number of causalities was likely to go up.
Police at the scene said they had counted 15 bodies as dozens of survivors were taken to MediHeal and Nakuru Level Five Hospital in Nakuru town.
At least 28 people, including children as young as two years are admitted at the Nakuru Hospital.
A 10-year-old boy died on arrival at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.
Witnesses said the truck was being chased by National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officials before it lost control and rammed the other vehicles.
The scene of the accident is a few kilometers from Kamara area where seven artistes died on Saturday.
They met their deaths when their car collided head-on with a truck.
Scores of people have died and many others have sustained injuries in accidents along the nearly 20-kilometre stretch between Sobea and Kamara.
The notorious section stretches from Sobea-Salgaa- Migaa-Sachangwan-Total Junction near Mau Summit shopping centre to Kamara.
Reporting by Caroline Wafula, Joseph Openda, Magdalene Wanja, Reitz Mureithi, Peter Mburu and Linet Amuli.