34 civilians massacred in eastern DR Congo

News

Inset: DR Congo's President Joseph Kabila. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

At least 34 civilians were killed Sunday in ethnic violence in restive eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities said.

"The provisional toll is 34 civilians killed," said local official Joy Bekele, referring to the attack by a Nance ethnicity militia on the Hutu village of Langa.

"They started by attacking the FARDC (DR Congo military) position. While they were attacking the FARDC, another group was executing the population with bladed weapons or bullets," Ms Bekele said.

The clashes

He added that the attack was carried out by a Nance militia group and that one of the attackers was killed in the clashes.