VISHWANATH: SGR route through the park is all poor planning by a stubborn government

The environmentalist, who is on the board of the Friends of Nairobi National Park, tells Allan Olingo why allowing the railway in the park is such a bad idea.

What is your problem with the SGR passing through the Nairobi National Park?

Our biggest fear is that having the SGR is the beginning of the end of the park. Given the park’s small size, such a massive infrastructure will have a big impact on the habitats and animals. Furthermore, the impact of infrastructure associated with the railway and future expansion have not been considered by decision-makers when they propose routing the railway through the park.

The current plans are based on feasibility studies that have not made been made public, without any public consultation on the matter, and without due process being followed.

Friends of Nairobi National Park are offering to mobilise funds for the extra costs if the SGR was to take the Athi River route. Does that include the annual operation cost of $12.34 million?

This is not true. This suggestion was made by some members of the Conservation Alliance of Kenya — and it does not include the annual operation cost. Personally, I am not in favour of this, as it is the government’s responsibility to work with stakeholders to come up with the best route and then find funding for it.

The proposal above would seem to suggest that the government has done its part, and because of the interests of the conservation lobby it is somehow our responsibility to bridge the funding gap between its plans and our options. This should not be the case.

The option to go through the park is simply a result of extremely poor planning by the government, and its stubbornness to go ahead with ill-conceived plans due to convenience and political reasons rather than trying to do what is right and beneficial to as many stakeholders as possible.

What about this requiring an extra 100 acres of park land?

Our position is that no further part of the railway should go through the park or encroach on it, having in mind that phase one of the railway already encroaches on part of the park. For argument sake, the Athi River route would only be considered as a very last option — the loss of 100 acres of land for that route is much better than the railway going right through the middle of the park.

Why is the proposal on fencing in phases under the modified Savannah Route not appealing?