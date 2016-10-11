Rwandan professor refuses to enter plea in genocide case

News

Rwandan professor extradited from the US to answer to genocide charges, Leopold Munyakazi when he appeared before a Kigali court on October 11, 2016. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

A Rwandan professor extradited from the US to answer to genocide charges, Leopold Munyakazi, on Tuesday refused to enter a plea during his first appearance in a Kigali court for a pre-trial hearing.

Munyakazi demanded that the court uses an electronic device to record proceedings, challenging the courts’ normal procedure of taking written minutes.

“I have evidence that whatever I said in the judicial police and prosecution was not accurately noted and we spent hours revising the minutes before I could sign which I don’t want to happen again” he told the court.

Munyakazi, 66, is charged with five counts including, genocide, complicity in genocide, incitement to commit genocide and murder as a crime against humanity said to have been committed in 1994 in his native Kayenzi, now in Kamonyi a district in the south of Rwanda.

The fifth charge is genocide denial, an offence the prosecution said was committed in the US where Munyakazi was staying and teaching at a college. He was extradited at the end of September after losing several appeals against his extradition.

“In 2016 he presided over a conference gathering his fellow professors and students and said that the genocide against the Tutsis in Rwanda did not happen but rather said it was a social class conflict” the prosecutor said.

Munyakazi however denied existence of such a conference.

Though the accused refused to comment on the charges calling them “utter lies” the prosecution told the court that there are serious grounds for suspecting him of the offences including witness accounts and media reports.

“Munyakazi himself confessed to us that he had two guns, a pistol and an AK47, though he said he did not use them illegally and acknowledged that he was in the area where the offences were committed” the prosecution said.

The prosecutors asked the court to order his detention for a month to allow for further investigations.

“We are still working on this dossier and the only way to allow us to continue with investigation and to prevent the suspect from disposing of evidence or evading justice is to detain him” the prosecutor requested.

Munyakazi, however, railed against the detention request saying it would be against the principle of presumption of innocence.

"Anybody who would detain me before conviction would be infringing my rights and I cannot accept this" he said.

He insisted that he had two houses in Kigali which had been registered as his official address, and maintained he could not evade justice as he does not have any travel documents.