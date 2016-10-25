Rwanda wants Mozambique to extradite genocide suspects

News

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame (left) with his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi in Maputo on October 24, 2016. PHOTO | URUGWIRO

The Rwandan government is seeking the extradition of 12 nationals from Mozambique for their alleged roles in the 1994 genocide, VOA reported.

President Paul Kagame reportedly raised the issue on a visit to Mozambique on Monday, without attracting a definite commitment.

“It all requires a careful attention of both countries," the VOA Radio quoted Mozambican Foreign minister Oldemiro Baloi as saying after the meeting between President Kagame and his host Filipe Nyusi.

“Our concern is that the international norms are fulfilled,” he was further quoted.

About 800,000 people, mostly Tutsis and moderate Hutus, died at the hands of Hutu extremists during the Rwandan genocide.

The genocide ended when rebels, led by then General Kagame, seized power in July 1994.

According to the official data, Mozambique hosts about 3,000 refugees from Rwanda.