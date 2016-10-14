Rwanda now using drones to deliver blood to remote hospitals

News

A drone drops of a package containing medical supplies. PHOTO | ZIPLINE

Rwanda has launched drone operations to deliver medical supplies to hospitals in remote areas, with the first cargo on Friday, batches of blood to Kabgayi hospital two kilometres away.

President Paul Kagame inaugurated the national drone delivery service in Muhanga district, in central Rwanda, hailed as the first of its kind in the world.

California-based drone operator Zipline is pioneering the application of the pilotless aircrafts to medical deliveries and hopes its success in Rwanda will see it expand its operations in Africa and globally.

"Drones are very useful, both commercially and for improving services in the health sector. We are happy to be launching this innovative technology and to continue working with partners to develop it further,” President Kagame said.