Rwanda starts plans for 2017 polls as opposition demands electoral reforms

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda. He is expected to win the 2017 elections. PHOTO | FILE

Rwanda is gearing up for the 2017 presidential elections, with the National Electoral Commission (NEC) saying that that key preparations have already started.

President Paul Kagame, who is seeking a third term following constitutional changes in a referendum last year, is expected to win with little opposition going by the referendum results.

In the referendum held on December 19, 2015, 98.3 per cent of those who voted supported an amendment to the Constitution to allow President Kagame to seek a third term.

Only the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, the country’s main opposition party, opposed the constitutional change. It filed a case in the Supreme Court seeking to block the proposed amendment but the case was dismissed, with the court saying it lacked legal basis.

So far, no one has declared an interest in challenging President Kagame, although the Green Party has declared it will field a candidate if its demands are granted.

Parties want a fair share

Ahead of the polls, smaller political parties led by the Green Party, want a fair share of the national cake, arguing that under its current format, Article 24 of the law governing political parties gives advantage to the ruling RPF.

The Green Party wants the Constitution changed to; allow small political parties and independent candidates share power with the dominant ruling party, abolish the five per cent threshold which parties or independent candidates have to garner in general elections in order to have seats in parliament, and finally it also wants the government to revise the laws on funding of political parties which will allow small parties to accept external donations, arguing that the restrictions in the law give advantage to the ruling RPF party which has a huge resource base.

Further, the parties want the election law to allow a combination of ballot and electronic voting to ensure more transparency and confidence in the Electoral Commission.

The also want the election authority to allow poll observers to be present at all the polling and tallying centres, and the media to announce results after they have been declared at all levels.

According to Frank Habineza, the president of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, if those reforms are not made, the 2017 elections will not be credible.

Parties want to “have it easy”