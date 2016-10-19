Rwanda sends ex-minister to EALA

News

Ms Oda Gasinzigwa. PHOTO | BBC | FILE

Former minister of gender and family promotion, Oda Gasinzigwa, has been unanimously elected to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), replacing Christophe Bazivamo who in June resigned from his position.

A senior ruling party stalwart, Mrs Gasinzigwa has held no known political position since March this year when she was dropped from cabinet, after serving for three years as minister of gender and family promotion.

She garnered 71 votes, beating her competitor Calliste Kanamugire, who only managed four votes in elections conducted Wednesday morning.

Both Mrs Gasinzigwa and Mr Kanamugire were fronted by the ruling party – RPF – to replace Mr Bazivamo, who resigned following his appointment by the government as new deputy secretary general to the East African Community (EAC) in charge of administration and finance.

“I have the experience required to front Rwanda’s interests and the interests of the region at regional level, and I am honoured for this important opportunity that I have been offered,” Mrs Gasinzigwa told journalists shortly after being announced as the winner.

Gasinzigwa has also previously served as the executive secretary of the National Women’s Council and headed the Gender Monitoring Office.