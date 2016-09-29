Rwanda says US extradition of genocide suspect ‘vote of confidence’

News

Genocide suspect Leopold Munyakazi is escorted by Rwanda Police at the Kigali International Airport after his extradition from the United States, where he had been living for the last two decades. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Rwandan government has applauded the extradition of genocide fugitive Professor Leopold Munyakazi, by the US as a great vote of confidence on the country’s judicial system and a sign of good international cooperation.

Munyakazi, 65, who was being held in a prison in the southeastern US State of Alabama after losing a case in which he was seeking asylum, arrived in Kigali at 6pm on Wednesday aboard a chartered flight.

“This move by the US to extradite Munyakazi is not only a sign of international judicial cooperation, but also an expression of confidence in Rwanda’s judicial system, knowing that Rwanda will accord him a fair trial. This is indeed another milestone in Rwanda’s quest for justice,” said Johnston Busingye, Rwanda’s Minister of Justice.

According to Faustin Nkusi, the National Public Prosecution Authority spokesman, the decision to extradite Munyakazi was taken last year. Rwanda had issued two arrest warrants against him – in 2006 and 2008.

Issuing a warning to other genocide fugitives, the Justice Minister said that the law would soon catch up with them.

“You can run but you cannot hide. If you are on the wanted list for genocide crimes, the best thing you can do for yourself is to turn yourself in and have your day in court; either be cleared or convicted of the charges and get it over and done with. It doesn’t matter where you are, the law will catch up with you, it’s just a matter of time,” Mr Busingye said.

A former university lecturer, Munyakazi is accused of playing a major role in the planning and execution of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsis.

He is alleged to have collaborated with three other suspects to publish hate-filled messages against the Tutsis and is said to have supported calls to deny them education and employment opportunities.

Munyakazi arrived in the US in 2004 and sought asylum. He is however alleged to have continued supporting genocide denial campaigns that termed the massacre as “a mere accidental killing of one’s brother.”

Many suspects still at large

Minister Busingye said that it was unfortunate that such an intellectual who would have been an opinion leader in the country is faced with such allegations, adding that the due judicial process will be followed to ensure that the suspect is accorded a fair trial.

In its pursuit of justice, Rwanda has issued up to 500 indictments against genocide fugitives residing in different countries, but according to the minister, the response has been slow.

“Out of the indictments issued, we have received less than 50 people who have been extradited back to this country to face justice and less than 20 have been tried in other countries. This suggests that there are many fugitives still hiding in a number of countries that knowingly or unknowingly host them,” said the minister.

Mr Busingye said that Rwanda expects to have active engagement and cooperation with these countries so that the suspects can have their day in court, giving some sought of solace to the victims of the genocide and solving the missing link on justice.