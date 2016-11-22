Rwanda’s human-rights reports ready for submission to AU

News

Rwanda's Minister for Justice Johnston Busingye. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

The Rwandan Cabinet has approved three periodic reports to be presented to the African Commission on the implementation of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights and an optional protocol on the rights of women.

The reports covering the period from 2011, “highlight Rwanda’s achievements” in implementation of the two human-rights instruments.

A local civil society organisation has, however, raised concerns over Rwanda’s delays in establishing a national human rights mechanism for the prevention of torture at the domestic level. In a draft report to the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights, the Kigali-based Great Lakes Initiative for Human Rights and Development criticised the government for failing to beat the deadline in establishing the body.

“The Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment obliges state parties to establish this mechanism within a year upon ratification but we are yet to have it while Rwanda acceded to the Protocol in June last year,” said Christian Garuka, the lead consultant who prepared the report.

The government says it is in the process of instituting the required mechanism to visit places where persons are deprived of liberty.

“We are still working on this to have a body that is well organised to serve the purpose” said Johnston Busingye, Minister for Justice.

“Going beyond the one-year deadline should not be an issue provided that the mechanism will be established,” he added.

According to the minister, relevant agencies are still deliberating on many questions that include the organisation and functioning of an independent body to deal with human-rights violations.

Rwanda has a choice of either creating a new body to monitor and prevent torture or give such responsibilities to existing organs such as the National Human Rights Commission or the Ombudsman’s Office.