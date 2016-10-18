Rwanda govt to assist in King Kigeli burial if family requests

News

Rwanda’s King Kigeli V. PHOTO | FILE

The Rwandan government says it is ready to assist in the burial of the country’s last monarch, King Kigeli V Ndahindurwa, if the family requests.

A short statement released on Tuesday morning, two days after the passing of King Kigeli, did not indicate whether the government will accord him a state funeral if his body is repatriated to Rwanda.

“The Government of Rwanda has not yet been informed by the family regarding the final resting place and funeral arrangements. When they make their preferences known, the Government stands ready to provide any necessary support,” the brief statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.

The statement came in the wake of a fresh debate on repatriation with Rwandans discussing whether to his body should be repatriated or left to be laid to rest in the United States where he lived.

A majority of Rwandans who took to Twitter to discuss the matter favoured that the monarch be granted an honourable send-off in Rwanda.

On Monday, the main opposition party, the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR), which had in June this year urged the government to facilitate the return of the king - provoking a repatriation debate, pressed that the state brings the remains of King Kigeli V and accord him a state funeral.

“The Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, would like to once again request the Rwandan Government to facilitate the repatriation of His Majesty’s body to his mother land and be accorded a state funeral, as a former head of state, and one who requested for the independence of Rwanda from the colonial administration,” the party’s president Frank Habineza said.

King Kigeli V passed away on Sunday in Virginia, United States at the age of 80.

A statement released by his estate announcing his demise did not give details of the cause of death or funeral arrangements.

But a new notice published on Monday evening noted that people were offering support to cover burial expenses as well as for the King Kigeli V Foundation through which he would offer aid to Rwandan refugees.

“Several parties have expressed interest in assisting with any final expenses. His Majesty's staff is touched by the overwhelming kindness and generosity of supporters and well-wishers in this time of grief.

“His Majesty vigorously supported self-betterment through education, so any donations to educational institutions that support Rwandan students in His Majesty's name would be greatly appreciated.