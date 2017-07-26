By IVAN R. MUGISHA

Plans to have Rwanda’s first live televised presidential debate have fallen flat on their face after the aspirants said they will not show up, in their stead send representatives.

Ruling RPF-Inkotanyi candidate, President Paul Kagame, is to be represented by his campaign spokesperson Wellars Gasamagera, while Jean Claude Ntezimana, the Green Party’s secretary-general is to stand in for the flagbearer Frank Habineza.

Only Phillipe Mpayimana, an independent presidential candidate, said he would attend the debate.

“President Kagame delegated me to represent him at the debate. He did not tell me why he is not attending,” Mr Gasamegera told The EastAfrican.

Mr Habineza, who had previously premised his attendance on Mr Kagame’s presence, has told The EastAfrican that he was requested by the state-run broadcaster, RBA, to send a representative.

“They did not ask me to appear. They asked me to send a party representative and I did as requested,” he said.

The debate will be hosted by the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) on Wednesday at 7.30pm (local time), as well as on the state radio.

It will be conducted in Kinyarwanda – which could limit its scope in terms of external viewership - and will be moderated by seasoned journalist Cleophas Barore.