Turkey policeman assassinates Russia envoy in Ankara

Flowers lie near a picture of Russia's ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov outside the Russian foreign ministry in Moscow, Russia, December 19, 2016. Mr Karlov was assassinated by a Turkish policeman at an art exhibition in the Turkish capital of Ankara. PHOTO | SERGEI ILNITSKY | EPA

A Turkish policeman crying "Aleppo" and "Allahu Akbar" shot dead Russia's ambassador to Turkey in Ankara on Monday, prompting a vow from President Vladimir Putin to step up the fight against "terrorism."

Andrei Karlov died of his wounds after the shooting in an Ankara exhibition centre, which came on the eve of a key meeting in Moscow between the Russian, Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers on the Syria conflict.

Dramatic footage showed the moment the gunman shot the veteran diplomat in the back as he opened a show of Russian photographs.

Images showed the ambassador standing up to speak at a lectern, before stumbling and crashing to the ground as shots ring out, lying flat on his back as the attacker — dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and tie — brandishes his gun at shocked onlookers.

The man shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest") and then talked about pledging allegiance to jihad in Arabic, the images showed.

Switching to Turkish, he then said: "Don't forget about Syria, don't forget about Aleppo. All those who participate in this tyranny will be held accountable".

The state-run Anadolu news agency said the gunman had been "neutralised" in a police operation inside the hall after 15 minutes of clashes when he refused to surrender.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu identified the attacker as Mevlut Mert Altintas, 22, who had worked in the Ankara anti-riot police for the last two and a half years.

His mother, father and sister were reportedly detained for questioning in their home in western Turkey.

Baying for blood

The killing came after days of protests in Turkey over Russia's role in Syria, although Moscow and Ankara are now working closely together to evacuate citizens from the battered city of Aleppo.

Putin called the killing of Russia's ambassador a "provocation" aimed at sabotaging warming ties between Moscow and Ankara and efforts to resolve the conflict in Syria.

"There can be only one answer to this — stepping up the fight against terrorism, and the bandits will feel this," Putin said at a meeting with Russia's foreign minister and the heads of the overseas and domestic intelligence agencies.

"We have to know who directed the hand of the killer," Putin said.