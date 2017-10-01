Raila attacks Uhuru, terms defectors as selfish

By DAILY NATION

More by this Author

Kenya opposition National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga on Sunday took his campaigns to western Kakamega County where he discredited President Uhuru Kenyatta as an unworthy candidate.

Mr Odinga said President Kenyatta has sought the help of political losers.

Speaking in Mumias after attending service at ACK Mumias Diocese, Mr Odinga described his opponent as "desperate", as they both prepare for a presidential rerun on October 26.

He also lashed out as western Kenya leaders who have endorsed the Jubilee candidate's re-election, calling them "tumbocrats" (loosely translated to selfish).

He said former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga, former MPs Paul Otuoma (Funyula), Ababu Namwamba (Budalang'i) and Alfred Khangati (Kanduyi) are out to seek their own interests.

The Nasa presidential candidate told President Kenyatta to stop verbally attacking the Judiciary, following the nullification of his win by the Supreme Court.

"The Office of the President seeks to unify citizens. The tone in which the President is speaking is likely to divide Kenyans," Mr Odinga said during another service at Bishop Hannington Cathedral.

IEBC

He said he is willing and ready to participate in the repeat election only if officials at the IEBC who bungled the recent elections are removed from office.

Mr Odinga criticised the ruling Jubilee administration for agitating for change of electoral laws, and commended church leaders for their efforts in promoting democracy.

"We are very encouraged by the position taken by the Anglican Church on the proposed amendments to the electoral laws.

"It is important for Kenyans to stand up and defend the truth," Mr Odinga, who was accompanied by co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula, said.

Mass action

After the church service, Mr Odinga addressed rallies at Nabong’o grounds and Shianda market before heading to Busia County.

He said it is now time to kick out the President.

On change of laws, Senator Wetang’ula said they will use mass action to prevent the proposed amendments from being adopted.

"The only language the Jubilee administration understands is mass demonstrations, and we are prepared to mobilise our supporters to turn up in the streets for mass action," he said.

Jubilee

The Nasa leader's visit to Kakamega comes a day after Mr Kenyatta's.

The latter, escorted by his deputy William Ruto, addressed 20,000 Jubilee leaders from western region at the Approved School grounds on Saturday.