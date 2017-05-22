RPF to formally pick Kagame as flag bearer

News

President Paul Kagame at a past function. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) has started the formal process of choosing President Paul Kagame as its candidate in the August 4 election.

The party, which has been in power since 1994, over the weekend started holding primaries at the lowest levels to pick the candidate, with almost no surprises expected.

President Kagame, also the RPF chairman, is expected to win endorsement from the party, having earlier expressed his intention to contest following a December 2015 referendum which allowed him to seek a third term.

In a telephone interview with The EastAfrican, the party Secretary-General, Mr Francois Ngarambe, confirmed that the meeting will decide the candidate it will front.

“The meeting will not endorse, it will elect a candidate the party will front in the elections,” Mr Ngarambe clarified, emphasising on the process to suggest that until the meeting decides, President Kagame was not the confirmed candidate yet.

“If you want to know the process of how it is done, talk to the commissioner in charge of elections in the party,” Mr Ngarambe said.

Will contest

According to the RPF Commissioner in charge of elections, Mr Wellars Gasamagera, the primaries will this weekend proceed to the sector level then to the district before the provincial level.

The candidates who make it at the provincial level will contest against President Kagame in the extraordinary national congress to elect a party flag bearer.

"Two candidates are selected at each level to contest for the party flag at the next level. From the villages, the elections will continue through the different local government structures up to the national level.

"What was clear from randomly selected sites visited was the overwhelming majority votes garnered by RPF Chairman @PaulKagame #RPFPrimaries," the party tweeted

An extraordinary national congress in June will be attended by delegates from all corners of the country.

Pulled out

In 2010, a similar meeting endorsed President Kagame the flag bearer unopposed after other candidates pulled out.