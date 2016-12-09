Proposed law rattles Kenyan filmmakers and media

News

Filmmakers shoot in a Nairobi street. PHOTO | FILE

A proposed law to regulate Kenya’s media industry has put the government and stakeholders on a collision course, forcing the Kenya Film and Classification Board to convene stakeholders’ forums to push its agenda.

The media and creatives oppose the proposal to replace the Film and Stage Plays Act with a new law that is likely to hobble production of films and television commercials.

According to the Kenya Bureau of Statistics, the creative industry contributes Ksh6.7 billion ($67,000 million) to the country’s gross GDP and employs 94,000 people per year.

The KFCB has begun consultations with various players, even after a meeting between the board’s chief executive Ezekiel Mutua and a parliamentary committee concluded that only few clauses of the current law need review.

“In light of the public debate on the review of the Film Stage Plays Act, and free and open consultations, the Kenya Film and Classification Board and representatives of the film sector, practitioners and stakeholders agree on the need to end acrimony in the public debate around the review of Cap 222,” the board said in a statement.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, in a circular dated November 5, has also directed Cabinet Secretaries to follow proper procedures and ensure public participation in drawing up policies.

The circular was prompted by complaints about the stringent measures in the proposals, including the requirement to obtain a licence for sharing broadcast content on social media.

If the law were to pass, police officers would be present at the shooting locations of films with powers to stop the production if they believe it “contravenes national values.” This, filmmakers and broadcasters say, will curtail production and distribution of films due to unnecessary bottlenecks.

KFCB further seeks to vet broadcast content such as commercials, infomercials and TV interviews.

The law will also require Internet service providers to ensure that content passing through their platforms are registered and classified before being displayed to the public. This, industry players say, is impractical because smartphone users will have to be registered by the board before they can share videos on social media.

The proposed law also seeks to establish a licensing regime that will see filmmakers pay bonds before shooting a film or a video.

Filmmakers and media organisations led by the Media Owners Association have called for a withdrawal of the draft to pave the way for consultations on the contested clauses. MOA chief executive Lynette Mwangi said the law will add to the cost of doing business in the country.

“This Bill is dangerous. There are other bodies such as the Kenya Film Commission and the Communications Authority of Kenya that regulate the film industry and the media respectively,” Ms Mwangi told a stakeholders’ forum held in Nairobi to discuss the Bill.