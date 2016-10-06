President Uhuru Kenyatta declares election commissioners posts vacant

News

President Uhuru Kenyatta. He declared the positions of IEBC chairman and eight commissioners vacant on October 6, 2016. PHOTO | PSCU

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared vacant the posts of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson and eight commissioners.

In a statement by State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu, President Kenyatta also asked the Public Service Commission to submit to him nine names of nominees for the panel that will interview the IEBC candidates.

He said the outgoing commissioners, who tendered their resignation Tuesday, will now serve their notice, which will expire when new commissioners take office to avoid a vacuum.

“There shall be no lacuna or constitutional crisis engendered by their being no substantive IEBC Commissioners in office during this transitional period,” said the President.

The commissioners quit office following an agreement reached in cross-party talks to address electoral reforms after sustained political and public pressure.

On Wednesday, both the ruling Jubilee coalition and opposition Cord said that they had picked two people each to represent them in the panel that will interview the new commissioners.