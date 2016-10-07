Santos: Colombia rebels' archfoe turned peacemaker

News

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, who won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, is a wealthy businessman who staked his political legacy on making peace with the FARC rebels.

He sealed a historic deal last month with his former mortal enemy, the FARC guerrilla leader Timoleon "Timochenko" Jimenez, to end five decades of conflict — only to see it rejected by voters in a referendum last weekend.

Santos and Timochenko come from different worlds: one a rich businessman and politician; the other a country boy turned Marxist guerrilla leader.

Santos, 65, led a major offensive against the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) as defence minister from 2006 to 2009.

After becoming president in 2010, he shifted tack and negotiated for a settlement with the guerrillas.

"He made war as a means to achieve peace," said his brother-in-law and adviser, Mauricio Rodriguez.

"He weakened the FARC to make them sit at the negotiating table."

The peace drive "required courage, audacity, perseverance and a lot of strategy — those are Santos's strengths," Rodriguez added.

Despite fierce opposition to the talks from some former allies, Santos staked his presidency on the peace process.

"I am not looking for applause. I just want to do the right thing," he once said.

He won re-election in 2014 in a vote widely seen as a referendum on the talks.

Santos, who was born in August 1951 in Bogota, is the scion of a wealthy, powerful family entrenched in Colombian politics and the media.

He has described himself as politically in the "extreme centre."