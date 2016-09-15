President Museveni turns 72 Thursday

News

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni. PHOTO | FILE

President Yoweri Museveni, who has been president since January 29, 1986 turns 72 today. Mr Museveni was born September 15, 1944, according to official records.

He is serving his fifth elective term as president and the last since the constitution bars him or anyone above the age of 75 to vie for the presidency.

He will clock 75 in 2019 during his last term which ends in 2021.

First Lady and Education minister wished her husband a happy birthday in a tweet.

“Thank you for being the man and the blessing you have been to our family and nation,” reads the tweet in part.