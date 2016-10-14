President Kiir cautions against revenge killings in South Sudan

News

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir. PHOTO | FILE

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has cautioned the Dinka community to refrain from acts of revenge against their compatriots.

The Dinka, to which the president belongs, is the largest community in the world's youngest state.

President Kiir specifically singled out the ethnic killings along highways in Central and Eastern Equatoria.

He said the ambushes on innocent civilians on Juba-Yei and Nimule roads were the acts of enemies of peace who were seeking turmoil in the country.

He assured the public that no effort would be spared in tracking down the criminals.

“It is not time for revenging, it is time for forgiveness, even if we get those who killed people, we still forgive them because they don’t know what they are doing,” President Kiir was quoted by a local media in Juba.

The South Sudan leader was reacting to the allegations that he gave orders to the Army Chief of Staff and other Dinka Generals to declare war against Equatoria for recent targeted killings on Juba-Yei road.

“I can’t come and turn today to become a tribal leader,” President Kiir said.