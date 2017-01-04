With little opposition within, Kagame’s biggest worry in 2017 will be external

News

DR Congo President Joseph Kabila (centre) and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame after holding bilateral talks at the Rwanda-DRC border in Rubavu on August 12, 2016. PHOTO | AFP

After a resounding endorsement in December 2015 that saw 98 per cent of voters support a third term for President Paul Kagame, his worries will be focused elsewhere in 2017.

With the majority of the opposition already in bed with the ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front, Kagame faces opposition only from the largely inconsequential Green Party which is still holding out.

Besides the uncertainties in the global economic environment, the immediate worries for the President will be his close neighbours. Burundi remains tense while the Democratic Republic of Congo remains restive after President Joseph Kabila extended his tenure.

The outcome of the French election also due in 2017 could mean continuing hostilities with a major European power.

“Although he is yet to do it formally, President Kagame has signalled that he will run. If he runs, he will surely win, though no one should completely dismiss the opposition,” said Dr Venuste Karambizi, a professor of political science at Kigali Independent University.

Following Kagame’s “I can only accept” speech of January 2016 that followed the constitutional amendment, fewer parties have so far exhibited the intent to challenge him for the top job.

Endorsement for the president has sometimes come from what can only be described as unusual quarters.

“President Kagame is the ideal leader Rwanda needs for the moment, and our party sees him as the father of the nation who should continue to shape the country and others will come later to complement what he has attained,” said Musa Fazil Harerimana, of the Ideal Democratic Party (PDI) who was recently dropped as interior minister.

Kagame continuity

Apart from PDI, the Centrist Democratic Party (PDC) has also announced that it will not front any candidate and would rather support President Kagame. The two parties have never fronted a contender in past presidential elections. Even the three political parties that fronted candidates in 2010 remain silent on their next move.

The Liberal Party (PL) of Donatille Mukabalisa, the Speaker of parliament, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) of the current Prime Minister, Anastase Murekezi, and the Party for progress and Concord (PPC) have endorsed the constitutional amendment that allowed Kagame to run for a third term.

According to analysts, this underlines their alignment to the Kagame continuity.

The only opposition party that has so far made known its plan to front a candidate is the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda. The party said it would front Frank Habineza to challenge the incumbent, but according to analysts, the relatively small party is unlikely to make any inroads.