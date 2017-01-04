News
With little opposition within, Kagame's biggest worry in 2017 will be external
Posted Wednesday, January 4 2017 at 14:46
- With the majority of the opposition already in bed with the ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front, Kagame faces opposition only from the largely inconsequential Green Party which is still holding out.
- In the remaining months of his second term, analysts say President Kagame’s concerns would be much on external relations and geopolitics, two areas that will seemingly dominate the first years of his third term, if he is elected.
After a resounding endorsement in December 2015 that saw 98 per cent of voters support a third term for President Paul Kagame, his worries will be focused elsewhere in 2017.
Besides the uncertainties in the global economic environment, the immediate worries for the President will be his close neighbours. Burundi remains tense while the Democratic Republic of Congo remains restive after President Joseph Kabila extended his tenure.
The outcome of the French election also due in 2017 could mean continuing hostilities with a major European power.
“Although he is yet to do it formally, President Kagame has signalled that he will run. If he runs, he will surely win, though no one should completely dismiss the opposition,” said Dr Venuste Karambizi, a professor of political science at Kigali Independent University.
Following Kagame’s “I can only accept” speech of January 2016 that followed the constitutional amendment, fewer parties have so far exhibited the intent to challenge him for the top job.
Endorsement for the president has sometimes come from what can only be described as unusual quarters.
“President Kagame is the ideal leader Rwanda needs for the moment, and our party sees him as the father of the nation who should continue to shape the country and others will come later to complement what he has attained,” said Musa Fazil Harerimana, of the Ideal Democratic Party (PDI) who was recently dropped as interior minister.
Kagame continuity
Apart from PDI, the Centrist Democratic Party (PDC) has also announced that it will not front any candidate and would rather support President Kagame. The two parties have never fronted a contender in past presidential elections. Even the three political parties that fronted candidates in 2010 remain silent on their next move.
The Liberal Party (PL) of Donatille Mukabalisa, the Speaker of parliament, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) of the current Prime Minister, Anastase Murekezi, and the Party for progress and Concord (PPC) have endorsed the constitutional amendment that allowed Kagame to run for a third term.
According to analysts, this underlines their alignment to the Kagame continuity.
The only opposition party that has so far made known its plan to front a candidate is the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda. The party said it would front Frank Habineza to challenge the incumbent, but according to analysts, the relatively small party is unlikely to make any inroads.
“Considering the influence of RPF in the country’s politics Green Party will not impact much on the elections outcome, but of course they will get what will be proportional to their efforts,” said Mr Karambizi.