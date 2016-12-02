President Jammeh loses capital Banjul to Barrow in Gambia vote

News

Adama Barrow, the presidential flagbearer of the coalition of the seven opposition political parties in The Gambia, greets supporters from the roof of his car at a gathering in the buffer zone district of Talinding on November 29, 2016 on the last day of the election campaigns. AFP PHOTO | MARCO LONGARI

Security forces deployed heavily in Banjul Friday as counting got under way after a tense election, with early results showing Gambian President Yahya Jammeh had lost ground in the capital, his traditional stronghold.

Counting was slow and there was still little indication of the eventual winner of an election marked by an ongoing Internet blackout in the small west African nation.

However, opposition leader Adama Barrow scored a symbolic victory in the capital Banjul, highlighting the strong challenge posed to Jammeh, who is standing for a fifth term.

Barrow took nearly 50 per cent of the vote in Banjul's three constituencies, according to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Jammeh had 43 per cent while third party candidate Mama Kandeh took 7.6 per cent, the IEC said.

Nationwide, less than 15 per cent of the ballots had been counted from the almost 890,000 registered voters.

Before dawn broke, military and police, some covering their faces, set up checkpoints every few hundred metres on the outskirts of the capital, while citizens were inside sleeping or watching the results come in.

Both Barrow and Jammeh said on Thursday they had won by a huge margin.

"Power belongs to the people. You cannot stop us and you cannot stop them," Barrow said.

Jammeh, who once said he would govern for a billion years if God willed it, predicted "the biggest landslide in the history of my elections."

The Gambia "does not allow" demonstrations

The United States said turnout appeared to be high and that the vote took place in "generally peaceful conditions", while the IEC hailed "a very successful election."

The US State Department and Human Rights Watch voiced concern however over a blanket cut to Internet and international phone calls, as well as claims of voter intimidation.

"The government's communications cut-off and threatened protest ban are only likely to increase tensions between the government and opposition groups," said Babatunde Olugboji from Human Rights Watch.