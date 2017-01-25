New Gambian president set to return Thursday

News

The Gambia President Adama Barrow. PHOTO | AFP

President Adama Barrow is set to return to The Gambia on Thursday after his predecessor Yahya Jammeh finally quit power under threat of a military intervention, west African political sources said.

A source close to the Senegalese presidency and a diplomatic source in The Gambia's capital Banjul on Wednesday confirmed the announcement made on a Facebook page linked to the new president that Barrow is due to arrive on Thursday at 4:00pm (1600 GMT).

Barrow won December's election, but for weeks Jammeh refused to step down, setting off a crisis that saw the new president take his oath of office in neighbouring Senegal last week.

Jammeh went into exile in Equatorial Guinea at the weekend, under threat of a regional military intervention.

Related stories