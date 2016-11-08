News
Polls open in pivotal US presidential election
By AFP
Posted Tuesday, November 8 2016 at 17:02
Polling stations opened Tuesday as the first ballots were cast in the long-awaited election pitting Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump.
Voters in nine states got first crack at electing the new president, with the rest of the country due to get started later in the day.
The polls were open in Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Vermont and Virginia.