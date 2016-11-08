Home News

Polls open in pivotal US presidential election

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives to vote in Chappaqua, New York on November 8, 2016. PHOTO | AFP 

By AFP

Posted  Tuesday, November 8   2016 at  17:02

Polling stations opened Tuesday as the first ballots were cast in the long-awaited election pitting Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump.

Voters in nine states got first crack at electing the new president, with the rest of the country due to get started later in the day.

The polls were open in Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Vermont and Virginia.