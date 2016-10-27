Man shot dead by police outside US embassy in Kenya

News

FBI detectives collecting evidence at the scene of crime. PHOTO | ANGIRA ZADOCK

A suspected Al-Shabaab militant has been shot dead after he stabbed a Kenyan police officer guarding the US embassy in Nairobi.

The man, it is reported, was trying to forcefully gain entry into the embassy when he was blocked by the officer at the gate.

“The attacker is a male of Somali origin. The knife has been recovered, body (is) still at the scene,” Gigiri police boss Vitalis Otieno told Nation.

The stabbed officer is said to be in a stable condition.

The embassy also confirmed the shooting.