Peace deal in South Sudan

News

Two state governors in South Sudan have signed an agreement designed to stop two communities fighting each other, after weeks of clashes.

According to the deal, the Dinka Bor and the Murle will return abducted women, children and cattle, and convene a peace conference, all within a month.

The agreement also states that a buffer zone should be set up.

The tensions are not new, but the recent spate of violent incidents has been particularly severe.