Peace deal in South Sudan
By BBC
Posted Wednesday, May 24 2017 at 18:06
Two state governors in South Sudan have signed an agreement designed to stop two communities fighting each other, after weeks of clashes.
According to the deal, the Dinka Bor and the Murle will return abducted women, children and cattle, and convene a peace conference, all within a month.
The agreement also states that a buffer zone should be set up.
The tensions are not new, but the recent spate of violent incidents has been particularly severe.
The key question now is whether the young fighters on both sides respect the deal signed by the leaders.