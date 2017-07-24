Party leaders visit ailing President Buhari in London

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo reported last week that Buhari “is in high spirit and is doing very well and recuperating”.

Narrating their experience at the meeting Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state said Buhari was very cheerful and has not lost any bit of his sense of humour.

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) delegation formally met with ailing President Muhammadu Buhari in London where he is recuperating.

By MOHAMMED MOMOH

More by this Author

A delegation of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) formally met with ailing President Muhammadu Buhari in London where he is recuperating.

The delegation was led by the Chairman of the party, Chief Odigie Oyegun met and had launch with Buhari on Sunday.

The meeting was the first since the President left Nigeria on May 8 for treatment.

Narrating their experience at the meeting Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state said Buhari was very cheerful and has not lost any bit of his sense of humour.

Okorocha said the party delegation spent more than an hour with President Buhari over lunch, and it was very clear from the discussions that he followed developments at home very closely.

He said the President was delighted to receive the delegation and asked each governor about affairs in his state. He also asked the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, about the state of the railways.

When asked to react to all the negative things being said about him, ``the President just laughed’’, describing such negative reports as lies.

Governor Okorocha said President Buhari was completely unperturbed by the cocktail of lies. He, instead, sent his best wishes to Nigerians.

According to the governor, Nigerians don’t have to worry at all, adding that President Buhari will be back as soon as the doctors give him the green light.

“By our visit to London today, the merchants of lies have been put out of business and Nigerians will not buy the garbage they have been selling. All those who look up to fake news can find better use for their time,” Governor Okorocha noted.

Governors Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa; Mallam Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna; and Mr. Yahaya Bello of Kogi; were also in the delegation.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo reported last week that Buhari “is in high spirit and is doing very well and recuperating”.

Osinbajo who visited the president in London said, “we had a very good time” and good conversation.