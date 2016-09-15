Opposition chief named Zambia Finance minister

News

Zambian President Edgar Lungu has appointed opposition leader Felix Mutati as Finance minister.

Mr Mutati, who has also been nominated as a legislator, is leader of the former governing party, the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), which was wrestled from televangelists Nevers Mumba.

President Lungu named his partial Cabinet of eight members late Tuesday.

He also promoted the governing Patriotic Front party Secretary-General, Mr Davies Chama, as Defence minister, replacing Mr Davies Mwila, who lost a parliamentary election to the position.

Zambia's new charter provides for 30 Cabinet and 10 Provincial ministers.

However, President Lungu will require parliamentary approval to create the ministries that do not exist yet.

"Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, has appointed part of his Cabinet and named all the ten (10) Provincial Ministers," said a statement issued by presidential spokesman Amos Chanda.

"President Lungu has also nominated 8 Members of Parliament (MPs) and subsequently appointed as Cabinet and Provincial Ministers respectively."

The other ministers include Mr Steven Kampyongo for Home Affairs and Mr Harry Kalaba, who retains his Foreign Affairs docket.

Mr Lucky Mulusa was nominated and appointed as National Planning minister and Mr Chitalu Chilufya was assigned the Health docket. Ms Margaret Mwanakatwe retains her position as Commerce minister while Ms Joyce Nonde-Simukoko is the new Labour minister.

The Cabinet and the Provincial ministers will be sworn in Thursday, said the presidency.

President was yet to name 15 other ministers to complete the original establishment.