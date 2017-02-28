No suitable winner for 2016 Ibrahim Prize

News

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation has said there was no suitable winner of the 2016 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership. PHOTO | COURTESY

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation Tuesday said there was no suitable winner of the 2016 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership.

This marks the second year in a row that the Foundation has announced that none of the former African heads of State and government met the criteria to receive the $5 million award.

“As I emphasise each year, a very high bar was deliberately set when the Prize was launched in 2006. We recognise and applaud the important contributions that many African leaders have made to change their countries for the better. But the Prize is intended to highlight and celebrate truly exceptional leadership, which is uncommon by its very definition. After careful consideration, the Committee has decided not to award the Prize in 2016,” said Dr Salim Ahmed Salim, the chairman of the independent Prize Committee.

The candidates for the Ibrahim Prize are all former African presidents or heads of government who have left office during the last three calendar years and who were elected democratically and have served their constitutionally mandated term.

Since its launch in 2006, the Ibrahim Prize has been awarded only four times.

Previous laureates

In 2014 President Hifikepunye Pohamba of Namibia was the winners.

Others include President Pedro Pires of Cape Verde in 2011, President Festus Mogae of Botswana (2008), and President Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique (2007).

Nelson Mandela was the inaugural honorary laureate in 2007.