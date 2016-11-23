No respite in Rwanda monarch dispute

News

Born Jean-Baptiste Ndahindurwa on June 29, 1936, he became known as Kigeli V on assuming the throne. FILE PHOTO | AFP

Controversy continues to dog plans to repatriate the remains of Rwanda’s last monarch King Kigeli V Ndahindurwa from the US, amid accusations of theft of vital documents.

A court case has been filed by a group of people who want the remains of the monarch sent to Rwanda for burial, while rival group claims that King Kigeli’s documents have been stolen.

Boniface Benzige, a former aide and confidante of the king, says people linked to the side pushing for repatriation of the body broke into the premises and stole documents including the will stating the monarch’s wish not to be buried in Rwanda.

“His Majesty’s written statements of his burial wishes, along with three safes and a briefcase containing travel documents from the US State Department, Social Security card, life insurance information, his will and other documents, were stolen by members of the family, who support returning His Majesty to Rwanda,” says a November 15 statement signed by Mr Benzinge.

Deliberate attempts

“Senior advisers to His Majesty believe that this was a deliberate attempt to destroy written evidence of His Majesty’s burial wishes. The police have been notified of the break-in and theft of these documents, and an investigation is in process,” he added.

This comes over two weeks after Mr Benzinge told the Voice of America radio that the king’s wish not to be buried in Rwanda had been expressed verbally and was not written anywhere.

Mr Benzinge also claims that the government of Rwanda is backing the group for the burial in Rwanda.

He says that a temporary site has been found where he can be buried and his body returned to Rwanda at a future date.

“These members seek the forcible return of His Majesty’s body, against his personal wish to Rwanda. His Majesty’s senior advisers are concerned that the body would not be treated with respect and dignity if it were to be returned to Rwanda at this time,” the statement says.

However, the two nieces of the king— Christine and Speciosa Mukabayojo — issued a statement dismissing Mr Benzinge, stating that he has no say in the fate of King Kigeli’s remains.

They accuse Benzinge and others of using the king’s demise to solicit funds and donations, warning that the actions are not approved by the king’s blood relatives.