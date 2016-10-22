No deal yet on King Kigeli’s burial site

News

Rwanda’s King Kigeli V. PHOTO | FILE

Where will Rwanda’s last King, Kigeli V Ndahindurwa, who died in the US at the age of 80, be buried?

That is the unanswered question as two scenarios emerge.

Despite the government declaring that it would provide any possible support to the family if they decide on the final resting place, it is not yet clear if the body of King Kigeli V will be repatriated to Rwanda.

A statement released by the king’s relatives in Kigali stated that they met and decided to have his body repatriated to Rwanda.

But another statement released in the US by one Speciose Mukabayojo, who claims to be a close relative of the king, dismissed the announcement from Kigali, saying a decision is yet to be made.

But Martin Ntiyamira, an outspoken pro-monarchist who lives in Canada, said the final decision will largely depend on King Kigeli’s estate and his relations in the US.

“In my view, King Kigeli can be laid to rest elsewhere and his body can be repatriated to Rwanda to be buried in honour when the right time comes,” says Ntiyamira.