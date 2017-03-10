Nigerian president returns home after long medical leave

News

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with his vice president Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa on March 10, 2017. PHOTO | MOHAMMED MOMOH

Nigerian leader Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said the vice president will remain in charge for the next few days as he continues to rest.

President Buhari returned home after almost two months of medical leave in the United Kingdom.

"I deliberately came back towards the weekend, so that the Vice President (Yemi Osinbajo) will continue and I will continue to rest," he said in Abuja.

"I am feeling much better now. There may however be need to have further follow-ups within some weeks," he said.

The 74-year-old had left Nigeria for London on January 19 and was scheduled to return to work on February 6 after some medical checks.

However, a day to his resumption, he requested an extension of his holiday, following the recommendation of further tests and rest by his doctors.

"I have received the best of treatment I can receive," he told the press on Friday.

In a weak voice, he spoke about blood transfusions and the drugs he was taking.

"I couldn't recall ever being so sick since I was a real young man including the military goings ups and downs," the former military ruler said.

He express appreciation to Nigerians who wished him well and urged them to continue working hard.

His return will put to rest the speculations about his health.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is welcomed by the members of his family at the presidential villa in Abuja on March 10, 2017. PHOTO | MOHAMMED MOMOH

President Buhari, had in the past two weeks, been receiving visitors from Nigeria and making phone calls to some of them.

On Thursday, he received the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Reverend Justin Welby. As it turned out, Archbishop Welby came to say goodbye.