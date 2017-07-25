Nigerian President Buhari says ‘making good progress’

In an earlier letter to Mr Conde, Mr Buhari had also accepted his nomination as the leader of the "2018 AU Theme on the Fight Against Corruption".

By MOHAMMED MOMOH

More by this Author

Nigeria’s ailing President Muhammadu Buhari has written to thank his Guinean counterpart Alpha Conde for nationwide prayers he organized in his country last week for his recovery.

In the letter dated July 24, 2017, President Buhari, said that Mr Conde’s action was “a gesture that I will forever cherish and treasure’’.

According to Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesperson, Mr Buhari had earlier phoned the Guinean leader and current chairman of the African Union on the subject.

Mr Buhari wrote than he was “making good progress” and “as soon as doctors advise, I shall return to my duties and continue serving the Nigerian people who elected me and are daily praying for my recovery."

In an earlier letter to Mr Conde, Mr Buhari had also accepted his nomination as the leader of the "2018 AU Theme on the Fight Against Corruption".

"I wish to express my readiness to accept this new important role and to reiterate my commitment to contribute towards our collective efforts to strengthen good governance and development on the continent,” the letter said, adding that “I look forward to working closely with you in the realisation of this objective."

President Buhari was nominated for the role during the AU Summit in Ethiopia on July 4.