By MOHAMMED MOMOH

A Nigerian High Court judge has been sacked and 15 others placed under investigations in a crackdown against corruption in the Judiciary.

Justice Musa Anka of Zamfara was relieved of his job based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Judge Anka was accused of having received $6,000 bribe from Mr Zubairu Abdumalik, to subvert justice.

The Zamfara State government resolved to sack the judge after it approved the NJC recommendation for his removal from office.

Irked by the high level corruption allegations against judges and a recent sting operation on them by Directorate of State Service (DSS), NJC has constituted panels to probe the 15 judges.

The 15-member Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO) is headed by a retired president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami.

The committee will investigate the listed 15 high court judges, including two serving chief judges.

Meanwhile, the lobby group, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), to review the composition of the committee.

SERAP Executive Director Adetokunbo Mumuni urged the Court of Appeal to urgently review the composition of COTRIMCO.

He said the move would remove the risk of the apparent and potential conflicts between the work of the committee and the private practice of some of its members.

An International Law and Jurisprudence scholar, Prof Akin Oyebode, lauded the establishment of the committee to monitor grand corruption cases.

Prof Oyebode also hailed the appointment of Justice Salami as the chairman of the committee.

He spoke in Lagos at a strategic roundtable entitled, Mobilising the Citizens to Demand Anti-corruption Reforms and an End to Impunity for Grand Corruptions in Nigeria.