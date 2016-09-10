New rules for gaming sector in Rwanda

News

Jean Claude Gatoya Munyakazi from Rubavu district celebrates his prize of Rwf156,790,000 after he won on LPS sports betting in 2014. PHOTO | FILE

Rwanda has introduced new standards in the gaming sector to be implemented by the end of this year.

Already, a temporary suspension of gaming across the country has been in place following a public outcry in July this year.

“We want to develop specific standards especially for the premises where gaming activities will be carried out as well as the kind of slot machines to be used. The gaming law currently in place only addresses this issue in general but there are no specifics,” said Jean Claude Mushimire, head of the Services Industry Development Policy at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

“The temporary slot machines were suspended after we discovered that some operators were operating in unauthorised premises that allow easy access to persons under 18, which is illegal,” he added.

Tax law

Having kicked off in 2004, the trade is a cashcow, contributing significant amounts to revenue, especially after the introduction of the gaming tax law.

“Since the law came into force in 2012, this industry has contributed more than Rwf1 billion ($1.2 million) to the economy,” said Mr Mushimire.

The gaming tax law requires betting companies as well as telecom firms to pay 13 per cent of their earnings from gaming and promotions, while a withholding tax of 15 per cent is levied on a player’s winnings.

“Sports betting is the most popular; with as little as Rwf300 ($0.37), one can place a bet on their favourite football team today and wake up a millionaire tomorrow,” said a gambler.