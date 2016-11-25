New global partnership to help fight poverty, hunger

News

Kenya's Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury Henry Rotich talked to The EastAfrican about the expectations from the Second High-Level Meeting of the Global Partnership for Effective Development Co-operation, slated for November 28 to December 1 in Nairobi.

The progress towards poverty eradication has been slow. How will the new global partnership co-operation deal help?

We are committed to fighting poverty and hunger as part of the Sustainable Development Goals, by empowering women and youth and enhancing our efforts in resource mobilisation and utilisation in long-term development projects.

Doesn’t the South-South co-operation make our Northern development partners uncomfortable?

Not really. It complements the North-South Co-operation, although the South-South co-operation is increasingly becoming important for international development.

Do South-South principles of non-interference in domestic affairs mean that we are gradually drifting towards a system of poor governance and lack of accountability?

No, the principles of transparency and accountability are shared among all global partners.

How is the proposed Triangular Co-operation different from the current co-operation?

The Triangular Co-operation promotes inclusive partnerships for the SDGs, bringing together a diversity of lessons, assets and experience from Southern and Northern partners as well as multilateral, regional and bilateral development and financial institutions.

Governments in Africa have been uncomfortable with donor funding for civil society groups. How does this reconcile with efforts to bring all stakeholders on board?

Bringing everyone on board is a collective agenda that we are pursuing, but we also want civil society groups to be accountable and transparent.

Kenya came up with a policy to reserve 30 per cent of all government contracts for the youth, women and people with disability. Has it worked?

We have had some teething problems with the programme which we are now addressing. For instance, we now have a regulatory framework in place and we are setting up a secretariat within the National Treasury to deal with this. Any new thing has its own challenges.