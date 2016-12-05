Netherlands gives South Sudan $5.3m humanitarian aid

News

South Sudan refugees at a camp in Adjumani in northern Uganda. The $649 million requested by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for the South Sudan crisis is only 25 per of the needed humanitarian assistance. PHOTO | AFP

The Netherlands has offered $5.3 million to South Sudan to support the World Food Programme emergency humanitarian operations.

A statement from the Netherlands Embassy in Juba said the Dutch government was gravely concerned about the reports of high levels of food insecurity and the threat of famine in various parts of South Sudan.

“More than a third of the country’s populations are currently facing acute hunger and malnutrition. We must act now in order to prevent famine and mass starvation.

Become homeless

“Our contribution will be used to support the most vulnerable; children and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding,” the Dutch Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation minister, Ms Lilianne Ploumen, said.

The minister announced the contribution to WFP following a visit to Bidibidi settlement in neighbouring Uganda, a country that currently hosts more than 500,000 South Sudanese refugees.