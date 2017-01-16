Museveni's son a heartbeat away from Uganda presidency

News

The son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Major General Muhoozi Kainerugaba (left) is now Special Presidential Advisor for Special Operations. PHOTO | FILE

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni appears to have completed a largely smooth transition of the military by placing Young Turks at the helm of the army hierarchy.

On Monday January 9, president and Commander-in-Chief Museveni made changes in the army leadership, promoting Maj-Gen David Muhoozi, 51, to full General and appointing him Chief of Defence Forces to replace Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, 61, who moves to the Ministry of Works as a junior minister.

In an equally significant move that has dominated public debate all week, the president named his son Maj-Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba Special Presidential Advisor for Special Operations.

Thus in the Muhoozi duo, (the two are not related), Museveni has given a glimpse of the future; on one hand he has a young, level-headed and trusted CDF to head the army, which is the most loyal power centre of the regime, and on the other, he has a roving president in his son who will be at his beck and call to handle sensitive assignments.

Unfettered influence

In his new role, Maj-Gen Kainerugaba will not be tied superior command in the army but will continue to wield unfettered influence. He can also safely play political roles without raising suspicion, similar to the role the president’s younger brother Gen. Salim Saleh has effectively played for years. Removed from public scrutiny, Saleh is the single most influential power broker in the country.

Uganda People's Defence Forces spokesman Lt Col Paddy Ankunda said in his new role, Maj-Gen Kainerugaba, who until the Monday reshuffle was head of the elite Special Forces Command, which among other things is also in charge of the president’s security “will carry out special duties assigned to him by the Commander-in-Chief, in and outside the military”.

Other commentators are of the opinion that even without command, special operations is a serious deployment that means Maj-Gen Kainerugaba will handle sensitive assignments outside the country on behalf of the head of state.

Unquestioning loyalty

On January 26, Mr Museveni caps 31 years as president of Uganda. Immediately after taking power in 1986, Museveni established a “broad-based government” that was not organised along political party lines but instead sought to create among the political class shared common interests like national security, economic prosperity and patriotism.

But after the 2005 referendum when Uganda voted to return to multiparty politics, and after the 2006 elections when independent-minded lawmakers within his ruling party started becoming vocal and questioning certain decisions, President Museveni realised that it was difficult to command the unquestioning loyalty that was needed for a smooth transition.

Multiparty politics came with new challenges, top being internal dissent in his own party, unlike in the army where discipline is instilled through the command structure.