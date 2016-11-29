Museveni, Besigye address rallies to maintain support

News

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (left) and main opposition leader Kizza Besigye on campaign trails ahead of the February 18, 2016 general election. PHOTOS | FILE

Hardly a year after the general election, Uganda’s two main political players have launched countrywide tours to maintain contacts with their supporters.

The tours could also be driven by a series of political activities lined up in the coming year such as hundreds of potential parliamentary by-elections and Local Council One (LC I) in elections.

These polls have been pending for 16 years but there is likelihood they will take place at least in the first quarter of next year. The opposition is keen to make inroads in their structures, which are vital to securing the grassroots vote where it performs poorly.

Another key reason is likely the pressure on government to improve the economy, which a major drought and the looming famine are certain to make doubly difficult.

The real downside to this early political action, analysts feel, is how it further dims any possibilities of a national dialogue a cross-section of people have called for as the best strategy to resolve the country’s pressing political, social and economic issues.

Last week, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Uganda’s leading opposition party, began a nationwide campaign to re-engage its grassroots leaders and to mobilise their base in general. Ostensibly, the aim is to consolidate its achievements in the recently concluded elections and enhance cohesion among its ranks.

The drive comes on the back of an ongoing countrywide tour by President Yoweri Museveni. Apparently, his is aimed to assess the progress of Operation Wealth Creation.

OWC is a signature agricultural programme his government believes will drive Uganda to a middle income status by 2020. That transformation is a central promise President Museveni’s ruling NRM party made during campaigns for the 2016 polls, which he was declared winner and thus extended his 30-year rule to date by another five years.

Led by the army, this latest poverty eradication initiative has consumed billions of shillings of taxpayers’ money in procurement of farm inputs, mainly seed. Yet government reports indicate nearly half of it is failing to germinate.

President Museveni’s tours are reminiscent of those he undertook at least two years before the last elections. Then, as now, they were billed as part of his presidential work to support income-generating schemes.

In one of the enduring images of that tour, President Museveni handed out a sack full of Ush250 million ($7 million) to a youth group in impoverished Busoga.

The opposition criticised him for using his office and state resources to steal a march on them.

As part of FDC’s itinerary in Ankole sub-region where their campaign started on November 22, the party’s top leadership reportedly distributed 10,000kg of maize flour in Isingiro.