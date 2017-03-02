Mugabe flies to Singapore for treatment

News

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe. PHOTO | AFP

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe is in Singapore for a ‘medical review’ and will only return next week, his office said on Thursday.

President Mugabe, who celebrated his 93rd birthday at a lavish ceremony last week, left the country on Wednesday morning.

George Charamba, the president’s spokesman said the veteran leader left for Singapore “for a scheduled medical review.”

“We expect him back in the country early next week.”

President Mugabe regularly flies to Singapore for treatment but denies reports that he suffers from prostate cancer.

In the past he has revealed that he had eye cataract treatment in Asia.

The veteran ruler was in Asia for his annual vacation in December returning in late January, where he is believed to have sought medical treatment, though the government could not confirm.

His latest trip to Singapore has angered some Zimbabweans as it comes at a time when government doctors and nurses have boycotted work over pay.

Critics argue that the money spent by the president to seek treatment abroad could be used to improve the working conditions of nurses and doctors locally.