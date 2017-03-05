Mugabe back home after medical review in Singapore

News

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe returned home Sunday from Singapore where he had flown earlier this week for a medical review, his spokesman said.

President Mugabe returned "this morning", spokesman George Charamba told AFP.

He had travelled to Singapore Wednesday, just days after he celebrated his 93rd birthday, for what his spokesman had described as a "scheduled medical review".

Appeared frail

"As for the review, well he resumes work tomorrow," Mr Charamba said.

The veteran leader who has been in power since 1980, appeared frail at his birthday party on February 25.

Two journalists were arrested Friday over a report that claimed President Mugabe was "in bad shape".

Medical attention

They were charged with undermining and insulting the office of the president, and released hours after their arrest. They have not yet been brought before a court.

President Mugabe's health has been subject of increased speculation in recent years, and he regularly flies to Singapore for medical attention.