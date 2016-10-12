More children in Kenya now go to school, but the quality of learning is second-rate

News

A Kenyan teacher during a meeting in school. PHOTO | AFP

Hal of the children in Class Four in public schools in Kenya cannot perform tasks meant for Class Two pupils, while one out of 10 Class Eight pupils cannot perform division mathematics meant for Class Two, notes a report by Uwezo Kenya Initiative.

Further, seven out of 10 children in lower primary school are not fit to move on to the next class.

This damning indictment on the quality of education in schools is a contradiction in part given that the free primary education programme has increased school enrolment rates in Kenya. It appears the higher the number of pupils, the poorer the quality of education, what with ill-prepared teachers and insufficient resources.

The Kenya Economic Report 2014 also shows that many teachers struggle to teach core foundational reading and mathematical skills. Some do not even understand the curriculum due to lack of support from the government and other training institutions, the report notes.

To complicate matters, most schools face teacher and pupil absenteeism. The teachers absent themselves with or without the knowledge of school heads, most of who do not care.

According to the Global Monitoring Report — Education for All 2000-2015, more than 40,000 of the 200,000 primary school teachers abscond classes. Teacher absenteeism has been affecting the quality of education as it reduces the number of hours children are being taught.

After implementation of free primary education in January 2003, the number of primary school pupils all over Kenya increased by 18 per cent from 6,063,000 pupils in 2002 to 7,160,000 pupils in 2003.

The number of teachers employed has increased, boosted by those hired on contract. Despite this increment, the pupil-teacher ratio remained at 45:1, compared with the international best practice of less than 40.

Many reasons have been floated for the sorry state of affairs in the primary schools including inadequate resources.