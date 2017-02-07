Mogadishu under security lockdown day before election

News

Election campaign posters on a street in Mogadishu, Somalia. PHOTO | FRED OLUOCH

Somalia’s capital Mogadishu was under security lockdown Tuesday, with roads and schools closed and residents urged to remain indoors a day before the country holds a long-delayed presidential election.

Fears are high that the al-Qaeda linked Shabaab group will seek to disrupt the election by carrying out an attack on the capital. Heavily armed security personnel patrolled the streets of the capital, while several main roads were blocked off with sand berms and residents of the capital were urged by Mayor Yusuf Hussein Jimale to stay indoors.

“My children did not go to school because of the election and my husband who works as a policeman had to stay on duty for the last three days. This thing is taking too long and people would be relieved if they could see an end to this drama,” mother-of-four Samiya Abdulkadir said.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is seeking re-election against 21 other candidates, after another dropped out Tuesday.

Two weeks ago, twin car bombs at a popular hotel left at least 28 dead.

The troubled Horn of Africa nation, which has not had an effective central government in three decades, had been promised a one-person, one-vote election in 2016.

However, political infighting and insecurity, mainly due to Shabaab militants, saw the plan ditched for a limited vote running six months behind schedule.

The delayed electoral process began in October, with 14,025 specially chosen delegates voting for candidates for 275 MPs and 54 senators. In 2012, only 135 clan leaders chose the Members of Parliament who voted for the president.

Repeated delays meant the new lawmakers were only sworn in in December.

In a report on Tuesday, the Somalia-based anti-corruption watchdog Marqaati said the elections “were rife with corruption”.

Universal suffrage

The tortuous process to elect a president whose remit does not extend beyond the capital and a few regional towns, has left some disillusioned.