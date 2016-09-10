Ministers overrule EAC boss on peace project

News

The East African Community Secretary-General Liberat Mfumukeko. PHOTO | FILE

The East African Community Secretary General Libérat Mfumukeko is on the spot after the bloc’s Council of Ministers faulted him for wrongfully terminating contracts of employees of a peace programme.

Mr Mfumukeko has been at the centre of the row involving employees of the Africa Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) support programme, who accused him of flouting the regional bloc’s rule and regulations.

On June 17, Mr Mfumukeko, wrote to the staff of the European Union/African Union-funded project, informing them that their contracts had been terminate and the project closed due to lack of funds to continue running it.

However, the affected staff moved to court, arguing that Mr Mfumukeko had no powers to terminate their contracts.

They also pointed out that the process to disburse the funds was in its final stages. The 11 employees who were affected filed the case at the East African Court of Justice, seeking to overturn the Secretary General’s decision.

However, the Council of Ministers, meeting from September 1 to 5, rescinded the decision of June 17 to terminate contracts, confirming that Mr Mfumukeko flouted the rules and guidelines of the EAC.

According to the report of the Council of Ministers, a copy of which The EastAfrican has seen, such contracts could only be stopped by the Council of Ministers.

“The staff under the department of Peace and Security were recruited by the Council of Ministers,” the document sated.

“The Secretary General terminated the staff without bringing the matter to the Council,” the report reads, adding that employees must be reinstated due to the importance of the Peace and Security Department to the region.

“The Council noted with concern that the required procedure for termination was not followed, and in future, termination of officers’ contracts under the project should be brought to the Council for approval in accordance with the EAC Rules and Regulations,” the ministers noted.

The decision to rescind the termination letters came days before the convening of the Heads of State Summit.

Emphasising the importance of the Peace and Security Department, the ministers cautioned that terminating the project would hamper different initiatives in place regarding peace and stability in the region.

“Peace and security are prerequisites for the social and economic development of the region. Therefore the Community should maintain the operations of the Department of Peace and Security,” the ministers noted.