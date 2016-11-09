Markets, dollar plunge as Trump inches closer to victory

News

Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton react during election night at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York on November 8, 2016. PHOTO | AFP

Share markets collapsed Wednesday and the dollar tumbled against the yen and the euro as Donald Trump looked on course to win the White House, in a stunning upset with major implications for the world economy.

The Mexican peso also fell to a record low as safe haven assets rallied, with gold soaring more than five per cent, while fears about the strengthening yen led Japanese authorities to hold crisis talks.

Initial confidence that market favourite Hillary Clinton would win was wiped out as results showed the firebrand tycoon picked up major scalps needed to take the White House.

Markets have been plunged into turmoil as Clinton is considered by many investors to be a safer bet than Trump, who is seen as a loose cannon with policies many fear could wreck the world's number-one economy.

"It's been a bloodbath in the markets over the last few hours with the Mexican peso suffering particularly badly as Donald Trump edges ever closer to the White House," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Tokyo collapsed 5.4 per cent by the end of trade, while in the afternoon Hong fell three per cent and Shanghai sank 0.5 per cent.

Sydney gave up almost two per cent, Seoul shed 2.7 per cent and Singapore dived 1.8 per cent. Wellington plunged 3.3 per cent while Taipei was 2.0 per cent off. Manila skidded 3.3 per cent and Jakarta two per cent.

The Sensex on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 3.4 per cent off having initially plummeted more than six per cent as Trump's impressive performance was mixed with news that high denomination notes were being pulled from circulation as part of a crackdown on tax evasion.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Wall Street were more than five per cent down while those on the Dow were off four per cent. Futures on London's FTSE 100 were also down more than four per cent.

Memories of Brexit

"It's quite scary," Nader Naeimi, the Sydney-based head of dynamic markets at AMP Capital Investors, said.

"The slightest move towards Trump moved the market very quickly."

The Mexican peso — which was battered by Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric earlier in the campaign — hit a record low against the dollar.

The greenback soared to 20.7128 pesos, around its highest ever point and about 12 percent up on earlier levels.