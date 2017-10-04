Mandela widow wades into state capture row

By PETER DUBE

Former president Nelson Mandela’s widow, Graca Machel has waded into the state capture debate, slamming some governing ANC party leaders for "betraying South Africans".

President Jacob Zuma has been fingered in state capture allegations alongside Indian family, Guptas.

Ms Machel said she was concerned that issues of state capture and corruption by politicians continued to dominate the news headlines and political discourse.

She was speaking at the 11th Dullah Omar memorial lecture at the University of the Western Cape.

"We feel betrayed by some who we have elected to lead and govern us with responsibility, accountability and respect for the constitution. They put themselves and their coffers ahead of the well being of the country and the people," said Ms Machel.

She added that those entrusted with the wellbeing of South Africans were not leading with a sense of ethics and morality.

Ms Machel, who was married to Mr Mandela between 1998 and 2013, also expressed concern over political assassinations that have dominated the news in South Africa in recent weeks.

“Political assassinations have become common especially in KwaZulu-Natal. Just a few days ago in East London, a political conference ended in bloodshed,” she said.

Ms Machel also addressed violence against women and children and said there was a need for dialogue within the society.

"As a society, we have normalised living in violence. The prevalence of violence against children, women and the elderly is an indication of the decay of moral fibre.